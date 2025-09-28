City of Big Bear Lake Launches Online Permitting Portal

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News -The City of Big Bear Lake has announced its new online permitting portal will be available to the public beginning September 29, 2025. This service will allow citizens and businesses to process many frequently used permits and review processes for Development Services online. Services available online include:

Building & Safety plan review and permits such as roofing, plumbing, electrical, demolition, additions, and new construction.

Planning processes and permits such as development review, use permits, and special events.

Engineering processes and permits including encroachments, utility work such as sewer connections, street work, and land mapping processes.

This allows residents and businesses to use the portal to complete the entire application process online, including applying and paying for permits, scheduling inspections, checking the status of their project review, or printing an approved permit directly from the internet, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

The new system is powered by software from Accela, a widely utilized provider of cloud solutions for government to accelerate digital transformation, deliver vital services and build stronger communities. The new City of Big Bear Lake system is also utilized by many agencies across the State, including the County of San Bernardino. The consistency of platforms between the city and San Bernardino County will aid in the implementation of this program as many members of the development community are already familiar with the interface.

“Increasing access to government services is an important goal for the City of Big Bear Lake, and this new service delivers a convenient way for us to expand our services digitally,” stated Erik Sund, City Manager. “We’re pleased to provide this innovative approach that will help our community remain a great place to live, work and conduct business.”

For more information about our new online permitting services, please visit www.citybigbearlake.com/onlinepermitting.