Chassis, Curves, and Classic Cars: Big Bear’s Fun Run Hits the Village

Big Bear Lake CA – Big Bear News — The Big Bear Antique Car Club Fun Run returns to Big Bear Lake Village this weekend, August 8 through August 9, bringing over 500 classic and antique vehicles to the mountain community for one of Southern California’s premier vintage automotive traditions.

Weekend Event Highlights

Show & Shine: Spectators can stroll along Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM to view muscle cars, hot rods, and vintage roadsters up close.

Spectators can stroll along Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM to view muscle cars, hot rods, and vintage roadsters up close. Cruise Around the Lake: The rolling parade of classic vehicles will set off at 3:30 PM on Saturday for its signature lap around Big Bear Lake.

The rolling parade of classic vehicles will set off at 3:30 PM on Saturday for its signature lap around Big Bear Lake. Awards Ceremony: The event concludes Sunday morning as top entrants are recognized across 70 judging categories, including “Best of Show” and “Best Paint.”

The event concludes Sunday morning as top entrants are recognized across 70 judging categories, including “Best of Show” and “Best Paint.” Spectator Info: Admission is free throughout the weekend, featuring local food vendors, merchandise booths, and live entertainment in The Village.

Supporting the Community

Beyond the displays in The Village, the Fun Run serves as a major driver for the local economy. Drawing an estimated 22,000 visitors and generating approximately $2 million in economic activity for the Big Bear Valley, proceeds from the event fund 84% of the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club’s annual budget. Funds raised directly support local non-profits, high school scholarships, and community youth initiatives like the Pinewood Derby.