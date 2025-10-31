Change Your Clock, Change Your Batteries: Daylight Savings Time Begins This Sunday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Remember to change the time on your clocks backwards by one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time to begins this Sunday, November 2nd at 2am. But, before you “fall back,” you may want to pick up some batteries at the store this weekend. Our local fire agencies urge all residents to use the daylight savings time change as a reminder to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Working smoke detectors can decrease the risk of fatalities by 60% and a working carbon monoxide detector can potentially reduce carbon monoxide poisoning fatalities by almost 50%. Nearly one-third of smoke alarms in homes do not work because of worn or missing batteries.

The Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County Fire Departments urge families to change clocks, change batteries so you don’t become a statistic. Other suggestions to households include replacing alarm batteries when they “chirp” (signaling a low battery), test smoke detectors monthly, develop a fire evacuation plan including at least two escape routes, have fire extinguishers installed in or near the kitchen, and perform a fire prevention “house cleaning” to eliminate fire hazards.