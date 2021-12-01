Care For Big Bear Joins Forces with Nativescapes

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Care For Big Bear, a new initiative for keeping the Big Bear Valley litter free, has partnered with local business, Nativescapes, on a trash cleanup campaign this winter season. Care For Big Bear supports and encourages positive community action to Preserve our Natural Playground.

Marty Murie of Nativescapes will be leading the cleanup project now through April 1st. His crews will be performing daily sweeps throughout the Valley. Their first cleanup was January 8th and included the areas between the Dam and Castle Rock to Stanfield Cutoff. Nativescapes crews will continue to clean up trash each week around the Valley, including City, MWD and USFS recreation areas.

Funding for the campaign is provided by Visit Big Bear, the local destination marketing non-profit, who is taking an active role in addressing tourism impact mitigation posed by tourist traffic in the Valley.

For more information on Care For Big Bear, please visit CareForBigBear.com and be sure to follow the initiative on Facebook and Instagram.

Care For Big Bear is a lifelong agreement between Big Bear locals and visitors. This is our call to action for all who love Big Bear to preserve, protect and unify our natural playground for future generations to enjoy. Through education, motivation and awareness we all unite to Care For Big Bear on an endless scale. When we work together to Care For Big Bear, we vow to Care for our community, Appreciate our natural environment, Respect our neighbors and Enjoy our valley together.