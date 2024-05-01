Big Bear Urgent Care Offers Extended Winter Hours

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – To better accommodate Big Bear Valley’s thriving skiing and snowboarding season, the Big Bear Urgent Care has extended its hours of operation. Now through January 13th, the Urgent Care will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Then, from January 14th through February 14th, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends only. The hours are subject to change and could be further extended based on staffing and snow conditions.

Big Bear Urgent Care boasts two talented providers and has been part of the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s network of care for just over two years. Located at 41947 Big Bear Boulevard. in the Summit Plaza, Big Bear Urgent Care offers X-rays, treatment for minor infections, sprains, strains, bumps, bruises, season illnesses and much more. Big Bear Urgent Care also works with local employers to handle pre-employment physicals and testing. All insurances are welcome with discounted prices for self pay patients.

Call Big Bear Urgent Care today at 909.878.3696 or visit urgentcarebigbear.com for more information. “Our goal is to continue to bring first class care to our residents and guests in the Big Bear Valley so they can get the services they need close to where they are,” said BVCHD’s Chief Executive Officer Evan Rayner.

.BVCHD is continuing to hire talented providers and expand its services to meet the needs of our local community. Over the past year, BVCHD has introduced in-patient dialysis, cardiology, Full Spectrum Pulmonary Function tests, on-call and emergency surgery and more. BVCHD accepts most insurances and works with Veterans Affairs to care for our military heroes. Call 909.878.8246 to schedule an appointment with one of the providers at our local hospital or visit BVCHD.com.