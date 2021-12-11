Big Bear Urgent Care Upgrades Underway

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – In October 2021, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District acquired the Big Bear Urgent Care in the Summit Plaza to expand services for the Big Bear community. BVCHD has maintained most of the current staff, as well as partnered with Steve and Marta Combs to continue continuity and quality of care for patients. As the Hospital District transitions into ownership, they will be temporarily closing the Big Bear Urgent Care to do some minor tenant improvements, onboarding of staff and technical assistance training to allow for the transition to an Electronic Medical Records system. This closure will take place effective November 13th and business will resume on November 21. The Hospital District apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause for some patients. During this closure, if you are in need of medical care, consult your primary care provider, and if you encounter an emergency, visit Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s Emergency Room located at 41870 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake. For Business’ that currently use the Urgent Care for their industrial medicine and work comp needs, please use Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s Family Health Center, located at 41820 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake on the hospital campus.