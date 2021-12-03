Caltrans Specialists Scale Boulders & Cliffsides to Protect Motorist Safety – Using Courage, Know-How & Explosives!

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Every year Caltrans Maintenance and Geotechnical engineers complete field reviews to assess slopes on state routes for rockfall and other issues that may affect travel in mountainous regions. The safety of the traveling public is the number one priority at Caltrans. Rain, wind, snow, fires and other natural disasters occur throughout the State all year long affecting state routes. Take a peek at how our Caltrans Scaling crews are part of the big picture to keep our highways open and safe for motorists to get to and from their destinations. View the video online.