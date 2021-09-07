CalTrans Projects Begin Monday on SR38 and SR18

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a polyester concrete overlay project on State Route 38 (SR-88) in Mountain Home Village on Monday, July 12. Crews will work at night, Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with a one-way flagging operation controlling traffic. Work will be performed on the Mountain Home Creek bridge deck. Operations are anticipated to conclude by July 14th at 5 a.m.

Caltrans will also begin a cold plane overlay project on State Route 18 (SR-18) in Running Springs on Monday. Crews will work Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a flagging operation controlling traffic. Work will begin at Hilltop and end at Sierra Creek. Operations are anticipated to conclude by September 2021.