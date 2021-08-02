Caltrans Maintenance Work on SR 330 This Week

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Maintenance crews will perform a maintenance operation to perform weed and brush clearing on State Route 330 (SR 330) this week.

The maintenance operation, which spans approximately four miles, will begin at the U.S. Forestry Station (lower passing lanes) and conclude at the middle passing lanes.

The work will take place from Monday, February 8th through Thursday, February 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. During this time, SR 330 is expected be under 1-way traffic control within the project limits.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.