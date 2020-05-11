BVES Plans Temporary Outages For Minnelusa Canyon Area On Nov. 5th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) will temporarily interrupt

service to customers in the Minnelusa Canyon area on Thursday, Nov. 5, so crews can safely

perform vegetation management work. Power service may be interrupted between 9 a.m. – 2

p.m.

Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are strongly encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternate power.

Vegetation management and inspections are a key component of BVES’ 2020 Wildfire Mitigation

Plan and will help to protect the Big Bear Valley from potential catastrophic wildfires. Please visit

bvesinc.com to learn more about BVES’ wildfire mitigation efforts or to read the full plan.