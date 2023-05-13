BVES, Inc Proposes Rate Increases Over Four Years

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – A Bear Valley Electric Rate Case public participation hearing was held Tuesday night via zoom with representatives of the California Public Utilities Commission. The local energy provider is proposing a rate increase of approximately 43 percent over four years, a majority of which company representatives say is to recover costs of wildfire mitigation. Prior to the hearing a total of 36 written comments were received and during the call several local residents chimed in with opposition to the proposal. Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz also spoke to raise concerns about the large increase.

The organization has a line open to answer questions at (909) 255-2769. The meeting can be viewed via bvesinc.com, and written comments are still being accepted.

