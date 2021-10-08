Big Bear Wine Walk, Cancelled

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Village Business Association (VBA) of Big Bear Lake has decided to cancel the 12th annual Fall Wine Walk. The merchant organized event, sponsored by the VBA, was scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM in the downtown Big Bear Lake Village shopping district. The VBA Board made the difficult decision to cancel this event at their last meeting. At this time, the decision as to when the event will return has not been determined. In past years, the VBA has sponsored both a Fall and Summer Wine Walk.