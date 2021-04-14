Big Bear Valley Scam Advisory

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Recently, several Big Bear Valley residents, businesses and agencies have fallen prey to cybercrimes. In some cases, cyber thieves have “hacked” into email accounts and mirrored invoices to make them look legitimate, but changing pertinent bank information to redirect funds to the account of the perpetrator(s). In other instances, fake lottery winning notifications are being used to entice the victim to provide personal information or money up front as “pre-payment of taxes.” Don’t be fooled by these scams! We should all be cautious of anyone asking for sensitive and personal information to gain access to our individual or business accounts and/or life savings or retirement accounts. Genuine government agencies, state lotteries and other financial institutions do not ask for personal information such as tax identification numbers or Social Security numbers on email or telephone communications. If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of someone trying to gain access to your personal information, don’t hesitate to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station or the actual institution requesting the information.

ALWAYS BE AWARE OF SCAMS!

Below is useful information to help keep you from becoming a target:

Businessdictionary.com defines a “Scam” as: A fraudulent scheme performed by a dishonest individual, group or company in an attempt to obtain money or something else of value. A “Scam” can also be used to steal your identity and other information about you and your family.

Remember that scammers:

• Will try and gain your trust by claiming to be from a well-known business or impersonate someone you know

• Direct you to websites they have created or to call numbers they have provided to get you to give them your

personal information

• They will often appeal to your emotions



Ten Most Common Scams: