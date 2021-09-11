BVUSD Sends Letter to State Legislatures Regarding Vaccine Mandate

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – In response to Governor Newsome’s vaccine mandate announced last month, the Bear Valley Unified School District released a letter unanimously approved by the school board at the November 3rd meeting. The letter states our community’s concern and to have more options while continuing to protect students and staff. At this time, the vaccine mandate would not impact our students until July 2022 and, because this is a mandate and not legislation, families have the option to complete a personal or medical waiver to not have their child vaccinated. However, BVUSD, along with other area school districts, is communicating to the state of California that the impact to our community would be a loss of students and staff resulting in significant negative impacts for Big Bear. The letter was sent on Monday, November 8th to Governor Newsom, Assemblyman Smith, Senator Ochoa Bogh, Senator Pan and Dr. Tomas Aragon. The public is encouraged to write letters or emails to express their own opinions and personal beliefs to policy makers in Sacramento. Contact information and the BVUSD letter can be viewed below. You can email your state legislatures by visiting their individual websites.

Contact Information for COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate Concerns:

Governor Gavin Newsom

1303 10th Street, Suite 1173

Sacramento, CA 95814

Phone: (916) 445-2841

Fax: (916) 558-3160

State Assembly Member Thurston Smith

9700 Seventh Ave.

Hesperia, CA 92345

(760) 244-5277

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh

10350 Commerce Center Drive, Suite A-220

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Phone: (909) 919-7731

Fax: (909) 919-7739

Senator Richard Pan

2251 Florin Road, Suite 156

Sacramento, CA 95822

Phone: (916) 262-2904

Fax: (916) 914-2179

Tomás Aragón MD, DrPH

PO Box 997377

MS 0500

Sacramento, CA 95899-7377

Phone: (916) 558-1784