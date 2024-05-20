BBHS Students Participate in the Every 15 Minutes Program on May 21st & May 22nd

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Big Bear High School will be putting on the “Every 15 Minutes” program this year on Tuesday, May 21st and Wednesday, May 22nd. The Every 15 Minutes program is a two-day program focusing on high school juniors and seniors, which challenges them to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, the responsibility of making mature decisions and the impact their decisions have on family, friends, their community, and many others. The program brings together a broad coalition of interested local agencies with the goal of reducing alcohol-related incidents among youth. The partnering of the California Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, local hospitals, emergency medical responders, schools, businesses, and service clubs validates the importance of working together to ensure a healthy community.

During the event there will be a heavy first responder presence in the surrounding area of Big Bear High School from the times of 9am to 12noon. Please do not call Emergency Services as this is a demonstration for Big Bear High School juniors and seniors.

During the demonstration, there will be a HARD ROAD CLOSURE of Maple Lane to all traffic from HWY-38/E Big Bear Blvd to Baldwin Lane from the times of 9:30am to 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 21st ONLY. Students will not be able to be picked up or dropped off during this time period. If necessary, parents and guardians need to make prior arrangements or contact the BBHS Front Office for more information.