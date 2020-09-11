Big Bear Sheriff’s Department Arrests Kenneth Murphy. Seeks Additional Potential Victims.

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – On November 5, 2020, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of suspected child molestation. The reporting party advised deputies they had located a video of an adult male subject, identified as Kenneth Murphy, performing sexual acts on a 9-year-old victim. Murphy was not at his residence at the time the reporting party was interviewed; however, deputies were able to locate and detain Murphy at Boulder Bay Park in Big Bear Lake. As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that Murphy had sexually assaulted the 9-year-old victim repeatedly for a period of several months, as well as a 6-year-old victim three years prior. Murphy was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14 by the use of force or fear of bodily injury. Kenneth Murphy remains in custody at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail. An arraignment hearing in this matter is scheduled for November 9, in San Bernardino County Superior Court. It is believed there are additional unreported victims who have been sexually assaulted by Kenneth Murphy. Anyone who thinks they may be an unreported victim is urged to immediately contact Detective Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, (909) 866-0100. Anonymous reports can be made by calling WETIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.