BBHS and SB County Fire Hold September 11th Remembrance Ceremonies

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Friday, September 10th, POTUS and Friends of Big Bear High School will be holding their annual 9/11 Memorial Service in the High School Quad from 6:30 to 7:00 am.

And on Saturday, September 11th, the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District will be holding a Reflection Ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and to those who continue to suffer. They invite the public to join them for this tribute.

The 15-minute Reflection Ceremony will take place at all full-time San Bernardino County Fire Stations, including County Fire Station 96 in Fawnskin, at 8:00 am on Saturday. The Ceremony will include a reflection of 9/11 events, the lowering of the U.S. flag to half-staff, and the tolling of the bell. It also includes the sounding of sirens twice during the ceremony. They will be sounding simultaneously throughout San Bernardino County between 8:00 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. as a tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001.



