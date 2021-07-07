Big Bear Lake City Council to Appoint New District 4 Member

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – With the recent resignation of David Caretto, the Big Bear Lake City Council is now accepting applications from citizens in District 4 interested in serving on the City Council.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, registered to vote in Big Bear Lake, and reside in District 4. District 4 includes a total of 666 registered voters, and generally includes the western areas of the City from Boulder Bay to areas south of The Village, and extending along Big Bear Boulevard to lower Moonridge and Catalina Road. An interactive map of all City Council districts can be accessed here .

Applications are due by the close of business on Friday, July 16, and City Council will interview candidates at a special meeting on Monday, July 26. It is anticipated that the Council will select a new member prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, August 2, and that the new member will be sworn in and begin serving our community at the August 2 meeting.

The new District 4 member will serve until November 2022, the remainder of David Caretto’s unexpired term, and would need to win election at that time in order to continue to serve.

For more information, and to download an application, please click here .