Big Bear Lake Council Appoints Perri Melnick

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA -The Big Bear Lake City Council members conducted interviews on Monday, July 26th to replace and fill the council seat of David Caretto. After a day of interviews, deliberations, compromises and negotiations the selection and vote was unanimous in favor of Perri Melnick who is currently serving on the Bear Valley Community Hospital board. There were 5 applicants who qualified to serve in the City’s 4th District and, without hesitation, each seated council member thanked the applicants and agreed that the selection pool was exceptional. The council has, at times, been deadlocked and unable to render clear directions or, in the case of the Grocery Outlet appeal, unable to pass definitive judgement on it’s fate at the requested location. The newest Council Member, Perri Melnick, will be sworn in within days and briefed on the most pressing issues scheduled to be heard during the August 2nd City Council meeting including Short Term Rentals and, as mentioned earlier, the Grocery Outlet. Melnick currently practices law and during her interview she expressed the need for additional local economic development, traffic and infrastructure improvements, sustainable lake levels along with improved housing opportunities for full time residents.

Perri Melnick (BBCHD)