Big Bear Lake City Council Reopens Applications for the Planning Commission

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News -The City is seeking interested parties to fill a two-year term on the Planning Commission. The City Council held a Special City Council Meeting on June 14, 2023, to interview and possibly appoint for three vacancies on the Planning Commission. The City Council interviewed a total of five (5) applicants. Upon deliberation, Council chose to re-appoint the two incumbents, Michael Beveridge and Jeff Holoubek, for a four-year term, and chose to re-open the application filing period to solicit additional applications for a two-year term ending June 30, 2025 that was recently left vacant with the resignation of Planning Commissioner Paul Senft. The City Council will fill the two-year term vacancy by appointment at a Special Council Meeting on July 12, 2023. State law requires that appointments to various commissions, committees, and boards be considered by the City Council in open session therefore, candidates must be available for an interview at the July 12 Special City Council Meeting. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. All applicants must be a resident and registered voter of Big Bear Lake. The Planning Commission meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at 1:15 p.m. in the Big Bear Lake Civic Center and Performing Arts Center, 39707 Big Bear Boulevard. Additional information and application forms may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, 909-866-5831 ext. 133, or on the City’s website, www.citybigbearlake.com