Mayor Caretto honored – Grocery Outlet Location Continued

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Following recognition for David Caretto and his decade of service to the citizens of Big Bear Lake as a Mayor, Councilperson and Planning Commissioner, the City Council meeting got underway. The Grocery Outlet appeal was set for deliberation and a possible decision but after a lengthy discussion the item will be continued to a future meeting. The item seemed to be deadlocked without a clear decision and so moving this item could allow a fifth council member to be appointed by that time and free up this log jam. Filling the vacant seat left by Mayor Caretto will be done by City Council appointment following the July 26th interviews of the six, District 4 applicants. Nearing the end of another lengthy meeting, the state housing element was presented and agreed to be aimed at accelerating housing production in the city along with discussions on how to conduct the District 4 appointment interviews.

Sandalwood and Big Bear Boulevard – Big Bear Lake