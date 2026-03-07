Big Bear Honors the Life and Legacy of Coach Dave Griffiths

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The news of Coach Dave Griffiths’ passing has settled heavily across Big Bear Valley, touching families, former students, and colleagues who knew him as far more than a coach. For decades, he was a steady, grounding presence at Big Bear High School and the kind of educator whose influence stretched well beyond the field. His years leading the Bears as Head Varsity Football Coach and teaching in the Physical Education Department shaped generations of young people. Many past students credit him with helping them find direction during some of the most formative years of their lives.

A celebration of the life of Coach Griff will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the new Big Bear High School stadium, a fitting place to honor the man. Community members are encouraged to wear Big Bear High School attire or school colors as a tribute to the coach who gave so much to the valley’s youth.

As Big Bear gathers to remember, one truth is clear: Coach Griff leaves behind a legacy woven into the lives of the people he taught. His guidance, his calm steadiness, and his belief in young people will continue to echo across the valley for years to come. Forever in our hearts. Forever on the field.