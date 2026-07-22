Big Bear High School Athletics and Bear Backers Launch First-Ever Athletic Hall of Fame

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Every school has a story. At Big Bear High School, that story has been written by generations of student-athletes who competed with determination, coaches who inspired excellence, teams that created unforgettable memories, and community members whose dedication helped build a proud athletic tradition.

For the first time in school history, Big Bear High School Athletics, in partnership with Bear Backers, is proud to establish the Big Bear High School Athletic Hall of Fame—a lasting tradition created to recognize and celebrate the athletes, teams, coaches, and contributors whose achievements, leadership, sportsmanship, service, and dedication have shaped the legacy of Bear athletics.

The Athletic Hall of Fame has been created to honor the past while inspiring the future. It will preserve the stories of those who built Big Bear’s athletic tradition and ensure that future generations understand the history, pride, and excellence that define Bear Athletics.

As the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit booster organization supporting Big Bear High School Athletics, Bear Backers is honored to partner with Big Bear High School Athletics to establish this long-awaited tradition for the community.

Nominations Are Now Open for the Inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Bear Backers and Big Bear High School Athletics invite alumni, former athletes, coaches, families, classmates, and community members to help identify deserving individuals and teams from throughout the school’s athletic history.

Organizers are seeking nominations spanning every generation of Bear athletics—from the 1930s through today. Eligible nominees include outstanding student-athletes, memorable teams, influential coaches, athletic administrators, volunteers, and community contributors whose lasting impact has helped shape Big Bear High School athletics.

Whether your nominee competed decades ago, coached championship teams, volunteered behind the scenes, or dedicated years to supporting student-athletes, the community is encouraged to help preserve those stories by submitting a nomination.

Because this is the inaugural Hall of Fame class, organizers hope to recognize deserving individuals and teams representing every era and every sport in Big Bear High School history.

Nominations may be submitted online using the official Hall of Fame nomination form. Nomination Deadline: Friday, July 31, 2026

Community members who need assistance or are unable to complete the online nomination are encouraged to email bbhsbearbackers22@gmail.com with their name and phone number. A Bear Backers volunteer will contact them to assist with the nomination process.

The inaugural Hall of Fame Class will be selected by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee and formally recognized during the Inaugural Big Bear High School Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Banquet on Friday, September 11, 2026.

As this new tradition begins, Bear Backers is also seeking Founding Sponsors who wish to invest in the future of Bear athletics. Sponsorship opportunities for the inaugural Hall of Fame will help establish this annual tradition while supporting Bear Backers’ mission of enhancing opportunities for Big Bear High School student-athletes through scholarships, equipment, athletic programs, and other needs beyond what traditional school funding provides.

This is more than an awards program—it is an opportunity for the Big Bear community to preserve nearly a century of athletic history, recognize those who helped shape it, and establish a tradition that will inspire future generations of Bears.

For Hall of Fame nominations, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer information, or general questions, please contact: bbhsbearbackers22@gmail.com.