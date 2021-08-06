Big Bear Fire Department Illegal Fireworks Reporting System

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Fire Department has a new way to report illegal fireworks. The new Illegal Firework Reporting System offers an easy and anonymous way to report the use and sale of personal fireworks. Anyone can now go on to the Department’s website or simply scan a QR Code and anonymously report the use or sales of illegal fireworks by completing a simple online reporting form. Fire Department Investigators will respond promptly to the reported location where fireworks are currently in use, or being sold. Possession of any type of personal fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks, is against the law in any part of the Big Bear Valley. “The use of illegal fireworks places the entire community, as well as our first responders at risk,” stated Big Bear Fire Marshal Mike Maltby. With the mountain areas facing another very dangerous wildland fire season, the Big Bear Fire Department has increased its vigilance in enforcing state and county firework laws to protect public health and safety. The possession, use or sales of illegal fireworks is subject to fines up to $1,000 with the possibility of arrest. The new reporting system is located on the Big Bear Fire Department website at https://bigbearfire.com.

