Big Bear Film Summit Returns to Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The 2nd Annual Big Bear Film Summit runs this week, June 25th to June 27th. Originally created to encourage artistic production in and around Big Bear Lake, the Big Bear Film Summit is excited to present a “physical” film festival, following its virtual debut last year. Film screenings will be held at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. In addition to the film screenings and events presented both in-person and virtually, the Big Bear Film Summit is also bringing back its screenwriting competition, as the film festival builds on its efforts to promote new filmmakers and call attention to new talent. Made possible in great extent thanks to Visit Big Bear, Big Bear Film Summit features film competition categories including: U.S. Narrative and Documentary Features and Shorts, International Narrative and Documentary Features and Shorts, Experimental and Animated Shorts, Student Shorts, Music Videos, and a Screenplay Competition.

Legendary casting director Mary Jo Slater will receive the inaugural Big Bear Film Summit Lifetime Achievement Award during the Filmmaker Awards presentation this Sunday. With over 100 movie credits to her name, Slater won an Emmy Award for her work on Miracle on 42nd Street, as well as receiving multiple nominations for The Tudors (2007), The Starter Wife (2007), Elvis (2005), and Traffic (2004). Slater will participate in a brief “Conversation on Film” during her award presentation.

Also on Sunday, June 27th, everyone is invited to a free documentary screening about the Big Bear Alpine Zoo titled “Alpine Zoos and You” this Sunday at 12:30pm at the PAC. Big Bear Film Summit producers, Michael Hanson and Gabriel Horn, encourage local Bear Valley Unified School District students to attend with free admission for this screening about our local zoo.

You can purchase weekend passes to the Big Bear Film Summit Festival on their website at bigbearfilmsummit.com. Check the website for a full schedule of films and events. The cost for all three days of screenings is only $25 and held at the Performing Arts Center at 39707 Big Bear Blvd in Big Bear Lake.