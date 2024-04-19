BBCCSD Holds a Free Community Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 20th

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA -The Big Bear Community Services District Solid Waste Department will be holding a free Community Clean-Up Day tomorrow, Saturday, April 20th. Everything from yard waste to furniture, e-waste including printers, computers and televisions, appliances and white goods, water or latex paint, fluorescent lamps and construction waste will be accepted from 9am to 2pm at the Big Bear City CSD Paradise Maintenance Yard at Paradise Road and 417 Grenfall Lane in Big Bear City.

Please note items NOT accepted at tomorrow’s East Valley Community Clean-Up Day include household batteries, car batteries, tires, commercial waste (including commercial yard waste), hazardous waste, oil or oil-based paint and treated wood.

For more information, please call the Big Bear City Community Services District, (909) 585-2565.