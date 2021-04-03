Bear Valley Unified School District Students Return to Classrooms

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Bear Valley Unified School District is pleased to announce the return of students back to the classroom with a reopening schedule for all grade levels in the school district. San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Corwin Porter announced that they expect our County to reach the Red Tier, as outlined by the State of California COVID cases, on March 23rd. By moving into the Red Tier, Bear Valley Unified will be able to bring back students in 6th through 12th grades with a hybrid model beginning on Monday, April 12th after Spring Break. Spring Break is scheduled from March 31st to April 9th. Students in the hybrid model typically are scheduled to attend in person on either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday with Fridays continuing as Distance Learning days for all. Currently, elementary grades Transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade successfully operate with the hybrid model. Due to class sizes, the TK through 3rd grade student’s hybrid model includes four days a week in class and Distance Learning on Fridays. Sixth grade students will return early to Big Bear Middle School on March 22nd for an orientation week. Students who will be entering the high school as a new student or as a Freshman have the opportunity to tour the campus prior to April 12th by making an appointment with the school’s Principal Mrs. Fulmer at 909-585-6892 or email tina_fulmer@bearvalleyusd.org. All students still have the option to choose to stay full time on Distance Learning for families who prefer that option. As plans for this schedule are based on the County reaching the Red Tier as anticipated on March 23rd, Superintendent Dr. Mary Suzuki will continue to monitor progress of the State’s Tier system and update as necessary. Families will be notified by school representatives, the District’s Facebook page, App and on-line at bearvalleyusd.org.