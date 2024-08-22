Bear Valley Electric Service Alerts Customers of Potential Southern California Edison Public Safety Power Shutoff



Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is alerting customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) is considering placing BVES supply lines under a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) today, August 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and tomorrow, August 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This measure is being taken primarily due to high winds and to reduce wildfire risk, ensuring community safety during the extreme weather conditions expected in the area.



BVES is conducting outreach to customers whose service may be affected if a SCE PSPS is implemented and will continue to provide updates via Facebook, voice messages, BVESINC.com and the local media.



As a reminder, the State of California has permitted electric utilities like SCE to implement a PSPS, a proactive power shutoff, in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire and protect the safety of customers, their families and property.



Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations at this time or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during a PSPS.



BVES advises customers to take the following proactive measures:

1. Use Surge Protectors: Plugging your valuable electronics including computers, television and cell phones into surge protectors will improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged (or stay intact).

2. Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are good to have on hand for a wide variety of situations. Kits should include items like flashlights, battery-operated radio, nonperishable food, water, first aid kit and other necessary essentials.

3. Keep Refrigerator and Freezer Closed: Food in the refrigerator should keep for about six hours and food in the freezer can last as long as two days, so keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to ensure your food remains preserved during a power outage.



BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and keep customers apprised of significant changes that could impact their service. For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837, visit www.BVESINC.com or check out BVES on Facebook.