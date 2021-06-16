Bear Valley Community Healthcare District CEO, John Friel to retire October 2021

BIG BEAR NEWS – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Chief Executive Officer John Friel has announced he will be retiring this October. He made the announcement at the June 9th District Board Meeting. Mr. Friel has been with BVCHD as the CEO since May, 2016. Mr. Friel came to the district with nearly 60-years of healthcare experience. Mr. Friel received his Registered Nursing License from Lynn Hospital School of Nursing in Lynn, MA and served as a Registered Nurse for the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, he received his Bachelors degree from California State Sonoma, followed by a Masters in Public Health from UCLA.

Mr. Friel went on to serve as CEO at several Acute Care and Critical Access Hospitals throughout California. Mr. Friel served as CEO at Catalina Island Medical Center, Oak Valley Healthcare District, and Watsonville Community Hospital. While serving at BVCHD, Mr. Friel has been credited with providing the organization with financial stability and positioning the district to meet upcoming mandated seismic requirements.

While under his leadership, BVCHD has won several awards while maintaining his fellow status in the American College of Healthcare Executives, he served on several statewide healthcare boards with California Hospital Association, American College Hospital Association, District Hospital Leadership Forum and as a local board member for the Chamber of Commerce, and United Way. Additionally, he has been a Rotarian since 1979 and has served in several roles in clubs throughout the state.

After retiring, Mr. Friel and his wife Connie, will move to Aptos, California to be near their two adult sons and their families. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is thankful for the time that Mr. Friel has spent serving our community. He and Connie have been very active in Big Bear, the Hospital Board members and Staff expressed their appreciation for his commitment and leadership.