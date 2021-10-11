BVCHD’s New CEO Joins the Hospital November 15th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Community Healthcare District announced that their Board of Directors and QHR have selected Evan Rayner as BVCHD’s CEO effective November 15th, 2021 replacing John Friel who retired on October 29th after serving as the District CEO for over 6 years. Mr. Rayner comes to BVCHD with years of experience as a California hospital CEO. He has served in various associated administrator positions in Southern and Central California prior to becoming CEO of Hollywood Community Hospital in 2000. He has previously served as CEO of Corcoran District Hospital in the Central Valley, and CEO of Healdsburg District Hospital, both designated critical access and rural. Evan Rayner comes to BVCHD with a wealth of knowledge that will benefit the unique community of Big Bear through quality medical care. He and his wife will reside full time in Big Bear and they are excited to start their next journey in the mountains.