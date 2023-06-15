This Week’s “Mountain Matters”

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – The Holcomb Valley Trail Run broke records over the weekend signing up just under 400 racers over the three distances of 7, 15 and 33 miles. Local athlete Chad Hall annihilated the 15-mile route record by finishing in 1:29 minutes, beating the previousrecord set in 2005 by nine minutes. Congratulations to all the runners who participated in the 27th annual event.

The Big Bear Fire Department is operating without a budget after Tuesday night’s meeting saw four proposed and failed motions from different members of the ten-member board of directors. After two hours and 45 minutes of discussion, the

governing board failed to reach a consensus on the proposed budget. According to the department’s lawyer Jeff Ballinger, the Health and Safety code requires the department to have a preliminary budget in place by July 1 and a final budget adopted by October 1. The former is unlikely as the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting isn’t until August. However, anew financial sustainability committee has been formed and is hoping to find immediate cost savings in the current budget in time to pass a more fiscally sound version. In the meantime, beginning July 1, the department will be forced to operate off

of last fiscal year’s budget meaning no new spending on fixed assets and no new 3 percent increase for staff despite a memorandum of understanding promising the raise.

In other budget news, the City of Big Bear Lake’s budget passed Wednesday night and includes new staff positions, a reorganization and several ongoing capital projects. The

Rathbun trail extension was also approved. Despite early opposition from residents nearby the project, the City quelled concerns and vowed to work with community members as the extension is built to ensure it’s the best project for all parties involved. A main issue of contention was the proposed removal of several longstanding trees.

34 seniors graduated from Chautauqua high school and 133 from Big Bear High School this year as another batch of future leaders takes their next step into the future. The week leading up to graduation was filled with award presentations, scholarship awards, and even an event where seniors returned to their Valley elementary school running through the hall being high-fived by current students and former teachers. Congratulations to all of the High School graduates throughout the Big Bear Valley.

This Saturday, June 17th is the next pet food distribution by the Big Bear Pet Food Bank from 10am to 1pm. Anyone in need of dog or cat food is welcome to pick up pet food free of charge in the parking lot of Big Bear High School on Maple Lane in Sugarloaf. Pet food distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. To donate to the program, contact Peggy Blondiaux at 909-841-9313.

