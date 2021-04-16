Arrest Made After Felony DUI Hit and Run Fatality

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, April 15, at approximately 1:53 P.M., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and rescue personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department responded to an injury hit and run traffic collision in the area of Knickerbocker Road and Maryland Road in Big Bear Lake.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, a 79 year old male resident of Big Bear, lying on Knickerbocker Road, suffering from major injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle. Fire personnel provided treatment and transported the victim to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center via helicopter.

During the investigation, deputies determined that 30 year old Big Bear resident, Randy Burich, was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan south on Knickerbocker Road. At the same time, the victim was walking south on Knickerbocker Road and was struck by Burich’s vehicle. After the collision, Burich fled the scene and returned to his residence. Deputies located Burich shortly after the collision, identified him as the driver of the vehicle and determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Burich was arrested for Felony D.U.I. and Hit and Run and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

At 10:55 p.m., investigators from the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) were notified that the victim had passed away at the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about this collision is urged to contact Deputies Magdaleno or Rusk at (909)477-2800.