Armed Robbers Hit Big Bear Lake T-Mobile Store – Deputies Requesting Assistance to Identify Perpetrators

Big Bear Lake, CA – After T-Mobile closed their store on Thursday, June 2, 2022, an employee exited the rear door to empty the trash. Two masked males armed with handguns entered the store and corralled two employees into a room, and held them at gunpoint while they robbed the business. The suspects made an employee unlock the safe and then proceeded to fill a backpack with cash and electronics worth approximately $7,500. The suspects locked the employees’ cellphones in the safe and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. Deputy J. Furlong or Detective A. Montbriand. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or report online at www.wetip.com.

Big Bear Station 909-866-0100 Case No. 162200468