“Comet Watch” Presented by the Big Bear Valley Astronomical Society this Sunday

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Valley Astronomical Society is holding a “Comet Watch” this Sunday, October 20th at 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Ski Beach Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Volunteers from the Big Bear Valley Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes for a free public viewing of the latest guest to our solar system, Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas.

Currently our new friend is a faint naked eye comet (once your eyes adjust to the darkness) with an exceptionally long tail. Take a close up look through a telescope and learn how to take a quality cell phone picture of this rare phenomenon.

Dress warmly, bring a chair and bring your binoculars if you have one (binoculars work best) for a casual meet and greet with your local amateur astronomers and talk astronomy during this celestial wonder Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas. For more information visit www.bearvalleyastronomers.org