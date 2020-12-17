Adopt a Hydrant – Keep Hydrants Clear of Snow for Faster Fire Response

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Help Big Bear Fire Department provide quick action fighting fires. You can partner with them in their Adopt-A-Hydrant program. In the event of a fire, it is imperative that the fire department gain access to a fire hydrant water supply as quickly as possible to prevent the loss of life and property. Residents and business owners can adopt a hydrant to make sure that the hydrant is easily accessible throughout the year. Once adopted, the area around the hydrant should be shoveled after each snowfall with a clearance of approximately three feet, as well as an area from the street leading up to the hydrant making it visible and accessible.

Fire Chief Jeff Willis stated, “Everyone in your neighborhood, will benefit assisting fire crews. Precious minutes can be lost digging out a fire hydrant in the event of an emergency.” Those who adopt a fire hydrant should also report if it has been damaged, is missing caps, leaking water, or if the hydrant is blocked. All of this will assist fire crews in the unfortunate event of a fire. Adopt a hydrant today at www.bigbearfire.org .