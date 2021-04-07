Big Bear Valley Historical Society

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, July 8th at 7 p.m., historical researchers Mark Durban and Richard Graham, will be presenting their findings on the history of the Fawn Lodge, located in Fawnskin. This presentation will be held at the Bridges Presbyterian Fellowship Church, located at 579 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake. The Fawn Lodge has been a landmark for the Fawnskin community for close to 100 years! It has gone through so many changes. Durban and Graham have captured several of the early day photographs and have interviewed several of the previous owners and operators. Poster boards with information such as photographs of the restaurant mural and the various floor plans will be on display. A very short video clip of the first floor of the lodge as it is today, will be shown. If you have ever wanted to get a more complete history of the Fawn Lodge, this is the Historical Society meeting to attend. Like always, refreshments will be served right after the presentation, and there is always, great Opportunity Drawing items, that you can’t live without (or if you can, get them for a family or friend). All those proceeds will go to the Big Bear Museum, for the maintenance and upkeep, to keep the history of Big Bear Alive!!!