2025 State of the City Event Relocated to the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News -Due to inclement weather, the 2025 State of the City event has been relocated to the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center—Hofert Hall at 39-707 Big Bear Blvd. Join the current and former mayors alongside City Council members today from 4 to 6 PM, as the community celebrates 45 Years of Big Bear Lake cityhood. Guests can enjoy informal conversations with city leaders, connect with staff, and savor complimentary appetizers and refreshments.

