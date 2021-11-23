Big Bear News, Big Bear, CA – The Voice Studio of Diane Sloan Kubeja is proud to announce the 2022 Honors Performance Series, Carnegie Hall finalists from the Big Bear Valley: Abbie Petrucelli, Tristin Bondeson, August Haston, & Keara Ollila Congratulations to these 4 Big Bear students that will join 500 other vocalists from around the world in New York City from February 3-7, 2022! During this 5-day whirlwind program, these finalists will mostly be rehearsing for and performing in Carnegie Hall. But in their “spare time”, they will be attending a Broadway show, celebrating on a NYC Harbor dinner cruise with other finalists, and sight-seeing in Times Square and at Rockefeller Center.

Please join us in a congratulation & fundraising concert: A Christmas Spectacular on Sunday, December 5th at 2:00 PM in Hofert Hall at the Performing Arts Center in Big Bear Lake featuring these 2022 Carnegie Kids, the Unaccompanied Minors, and special guest artists, the original Mountain Marvelettes: Jodi Cline, Tori Waner, Jessica Brasher & Kylar Carmody. This is a wonderful opportunity to preview our Christmas Caroling show for your Holiday entertainment needs! Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (18 & under) and will only be available at the door. All proceeds will go toward the HPS tuition and donations are greatly appreciated.

The 2022 “Carnegie Kids”