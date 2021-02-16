2021 Tour de Big Bear is On!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Cycling Association has announced the return of the 2021 Tour de Big Bear on Saturday, August 7th. After a year of cancellations due to COVID, plans are in the process to host this cycling event once again. New for 2021, the group will be adding the Tour de Big Bear GRAVEL ride with just over 50 miles of gravel grinding fun around the Valley. Additional events will include a Glow Ride and Poker Ride. Registration is now open and a sell out is expected. In the event that they have to change or cancel this year’s Tour, entry registrations will be honored. For more information about the Big Bear Cycling Association, to become a member or to register for an event, visit www.bigbearcycling.com.