Big Bear, CA – Denim Day is an international sexual assault awareness campaign that began in Italy more than 20 years ago. The inspiration came from the 1992 case of a young girl who was raped by the driving instructor of a behind-the-wheel class. The perpetrator was arrested, tried and convicted, but he appealed his case and the Supreme Court overturned his conviction, because according to the Chief Judge, “The victim wore very, very tight jeans.”

This ruling outraged women in the Italian Parliament, who all came to work the following day wearing jeans to show their solidarity with the victim. The protest spread and the first Denim Day was born, and it is now observed in the United States as a way to raise awareness about sexual violence and correct the misconceptions that surround it. There is never an excuse for rape, and sexual assault is never acceptable.

On Wed., April 26, DOVES is honoring the spirit of Denim Day and asks you to do the same. Wear denim to work to bring awareness to sexual assault, and share with others why it’s important to support survivors. Share your photos of wearing denim with DOVES on social media and they will repost them. Find them on twitter, instagram (@DOVES4HELP) or Facebook by searching DOVES – Domestic Violence Education and Services. On April 26, join together and make a statement!