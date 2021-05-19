BVUSD Kindergarten Enrollment

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Unified School District is now accepting enrollment for all students including Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten. To enroll in Kindergarten, your child must turn five by September 2, 2021. If your child turns five between September 2, 2021, and December 2, 2021, your child qualifies for the Transitional Kindergarten Program. You may enroll online today at www.bearvalleyusd.org, visit your child’s school of residence or use the kiosk at the school site or District Office. It is important to enroll early! Enrollment is easy, all you need is a birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residence. For questions about Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten, call Bear Valley Unified School District at 909.866.4631.