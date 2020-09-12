Final Day for Big Bear Kmart Approaching

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – It has been announced that Kmart Store 7653 in Big Bear Lake will close its doors for a final time on February 28th, 2021. Over the years there have been many times that rumors of its closure surfaced along with many stories that it would not be closed due to its profitability. Apparently the time for closure has arrived and a distress sale could begin soon. According to the Big Bear Lake City Manager, Frank Rush, they will begin immediately working with the shopping center owner to identify a new tenant and will work with them to be as helpful as possible. KBHR will report more on the story as new details develop.