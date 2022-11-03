Change Your Clock, Change Your Batteries

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Dayligh­t Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 a.m. It’s time to “spring forward” one hour which means, change your clocks and change your batteries! While phones, computers, and tablets may change themselves, it’s up to you to keep yourself and your family safe by changing your smoke alarm batteries.

Three out of five home deaths resulted from fire­s with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. This is especially important if someone in your home smokes. Fires caused by smoking materials like cigarettes are the leading cause of fire-related deaths. An alarm should be installed on every floor of your home, in every bedroom, and outside of all sleeping areas. Also, they need to be tested monthly and the batteries changed every year. A working smoke alarm can decrease a family’s risk of dying in a fire by nearly 50 percent.

As well as working smoke alarms, every household should have an evacuation plan. Practice it! Make sure everyone knows how to get out and where to meet. If someone is missing, inform the dispatcher when you call 911. Never go back inside a burning building! Firefighters have the proper training to perform rescues.