Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District invites Veterans and their families to “Lunch and Learn” this Wednesday, June 19th from 12noon to 1pm at the hospital located on Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake.
Lunch will be provided at no cost to you to hear BVCHD CEO, Evan Rayner discuss how to navigate the VA program to use our local doctors and avoid trips down the hill for medical care. Seating is limited and sign ups are required in advance. Please RSVP today to Jim Lona at bigbearamericanlegion@gmail.com to reserve your spot!
Veterans and Family Members Invited to BVCHD’s Free “Lunch & Learn” on Wednesday, June 19th
Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District invites Veterans and their families to “Lunch and Learn” this Wednesday, June 19th from 12noon to 1pm at the hospital located on Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake.