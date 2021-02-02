Visit Big Bear Receives PPE Donation and Distributes to BVCHD and Others

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Visit Big Bear has announced their receipt of a large stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as an incredibly generous donation from Amwear USA. The donation includes 24,000 N95 masks, over 200,000 children’s masks, 800 infrared no-touch thermometers, and over 3,000 face shields.

“It is an honor and privilege to give back to first responders in our local communities in a time of need,” said Amwear, “Thank you [front line workers] for your dedication during these challenging times.”

A majority of the PPE supplied has been transferred to Bear Valley Community Hospital with further donations earmarked for the Urgent Care center and other locations. The donation aims to cover some of the business costs associated with supplying employees with adequate PPE. The Visit Big Bear donation is one of many Amwear USA has been making to various sectors including fire departments and first responders.