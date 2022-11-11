Veterans Day Ceremony

The Public is Invited

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Today November 11, 2022 at 11 am, The American Legion Riders Chapter 584, The American Legion Post 584 will host a special program that honors our Veterans that have served, and that are serving, in the Armed Forces protecting our nation.

Todays ceremony will take place indoors at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center located at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Division in Big Bear Lake. All veterans and the public are invited to attend and participate honoring the service of our past armed forces. Each branch of the service will be honored including the Army, Airforce, Navy, Marines and the Coast Guard.