Updated Election Results as of 10:00AM

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley, CA
This is the latest update from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters as of 10:00 AM. The next update will be at 4:00 PM this afternoon.
Congressional District 23
Jay Obernolte (R) 49,688 votes – 60.1%
Derek Marshall (D) 33,010 votes – 39.9%
State Assembly District 34
Tom Lackey (R) 34,958 votes – 57.5%
Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R) 25,804 votes – 42.5%
Big Bear Lake City Council
Recall Alan Lee – Yes 170 votes – 74.89%;
No 57 votes – 25.11%
District 1 Kendi Segovia 126 votes – 62.38%
Jim Eakin 74 votes – 36.63%;
District 2 Rick Herrick 95 votes – 65.19%
Omar Torres Cazares 53 votes – 35.81%
District 3 Randall Putz 120 votes – 57.97%
Paul Sokoloff 85 votes – 41.06%
District 4 Perri Melnick 113 votes – 50.45%
Robert Barton 71 votes – 31.70%
Cory Blake Miholich 40 votes – 17.86%
Measure O; limit on short term rentals in Big Bear Lake
No 606 – 56.58%
Yes 465 – 43.42%
Measure P; Transient Occupancy Tax
Yes 575 – 55.77%
No 456 – 44.23%
Bear Valley Unified School District
Area 1: Cathy Herrick 445 votes – 63.75%
Kelly Ohlson 252 votes, 36.10%
Area 3: Paul Zamoyta 379 votes, 67.20%
Lizette Grau 183 votes, 32.45%
Big Bear Airport District
Marikay Lindstrom 1,738 votes – 35.95%
Charles Hicks 1,607 votes _ 33.24%
Steven Perry 828 votes – 17.13%;
Alan Lee 651 votes – 13.47%
Big Bear Community Services District
Bob Rowe 1,068 votes – 29.96%
John Green 1,054 votes – 27.31%
Al Ziegler 1,026 votes – 26.24%
Lyle Devore Sr. 750 votes – 19.18%
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District
Peter Boss 1,912 votes – 45.49%
John “Jack” Briner 1621 votes – 38.57%
Nancy Sargent 667 votes – 15.87%
Big Bear Municipal Water District Division 3
Craig Brewster 224 votes – 44.36%
Michael Logrande 166 votes – 32.87%
Brian Boyd 85 votes – 16.83%;
Gregory Kammerman 30 votes – 5.94%