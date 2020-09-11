Big Bear Valley Unofficial Election Results

Big Bear Valley CA –
6:00 a.m. Posting of Unofficial Election Night Results
Next Update: November 9, 2022 8:00 a.m.
City of Big Bear Lake, City Council, District 1 (2021) Recall Question (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 4 of 8 (50.00%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|YES
|130
|134
|75.28%
|NO
|42
|44
|24.72%
|Total Votes
|172
|178
City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 1 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 4 of 8 (50.00%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|JIM EAKIN
|55
|56
|35.00%
|KENDI SEGOVIA
|102
|104
|65.00%
|Total Votes
|157
|160
City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 2 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 6 (0.00%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|OMAR TORRES CÁZARES
|41
|41
|36.28%
|RICK HERRICK
|72
|72
|63.72%
|Total Votes
|113
|113
City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 3 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 4 of 7 (57.14%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|RANDALL PUTZ
|84
|88
|59.06%
|PAUL J. SOKOLOFF
|58
|61
|40.94%
|Total Votes
|142
|149
City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 4 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 4 (25.00%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|ROBERT BARTON
|51
|51
|30.72%
|CORY BLAKE MIHOLICH
|29
|29
|17.47%
|PERRI MELNICK
|86
|86
|51.81%
|Total Votes
|166
|166
Bear Valley Unified School District Member, Governing Board Area 1 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 6 of 21 (28.57%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|KELLY OHLSON
|144
|164
|31.48%
|CATHY HERRICK
|339
|357
|68.52%
|Total Votes
|483
|521
Bear Valley Unified School District Member, Governing Board Area 3 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 8 of 22 (36.36%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|PAUL ZAMOYTA
|285
|294
|69.50%
|LIZETTE GRAU
|124
|129
|30.50%
|Total Votes
|409
|423
Big Bear Airport District Member, Board of Directors (Vote for 2)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 94 (27.66%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|STEVEN A. PERRY
|584
|621
|16.79%
|CHARLES HICKS JR
|1,146
|1,209
|32.69%
|MARIKAY LINDSTROM
|1,282
|1,351
|36.53%
|ALAN LEE
|491
|517
|13.98%
|Total Votes
|3,503
|3,698
Big Bear City Community Services District Member, Board of Directors (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 16 of 41 (39.02%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|LYLE H. DEVORE SR
|538
|587
|19.74%
|BOB ROWE
|759
|826
|27.77%
|AL ZIEGLER
|701
|764
|25.69%
|JOHN GREEN
|736
|796
|26.77%
|Total Votes
|2,734
|2,974
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Member, Board of Directors (Vote for 2)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 94 (27.66%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|JOHN “JACK” BRINER
|1,194
|1,255
|38.37%
|PETER S. BOSS
|1,401
|1,485
|45.40%
|NANCY SARGENT
|501
|531
|16.23%
|Total Votes
|3,096
|3,271
Big Bear Municipal Water District Member, Board of Directors Division 3 (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 6 of 18 (33.33%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|CRAIG BREWSTER
|166
|179
|43.66%
|BRIAN BOYD
|65
|69
|16.83%
|MICHAEL J. LOGRANDE
|125
|135
|32.93%
|GREGORY A. KAMMERMAN
|25
|27
|6.59%
|Total Votes
|381
|410
San Bernardino County MEASURE D (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1,365 of 2,765 (49.37%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|YES
|82,108
|97,743
|60.36%
|NO
|51,077
|64,181
|39.64%
|Total Votes
|133,185
|161,924
San Bernardino County MEASURE EE (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1,365 of 2,765 (49.37%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|YES
|67,665
|83,385
|50.97%
|NO
|66,707
|80,218
|49.03%
|Total Votes
|134,372
|163,603
City of Big Bear Lake MEASURE O (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 8 of 50 (16.00%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|YES
|363
|368
|45.04%
|NO
|440
|449
|54.96%
|Total Votes
|803
|817
City of Big Bear Lake MEASURE P (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 8 of 50 (16.00%)
|Candidate
|Mail Ballot
|Total
|YES
|467
|471
|59.39%
|NO
|314
|322
|40.61%
|Total Votes
|781
|793
State Assembly District 32
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Tom Lackey(Party Preference: REP)
|33,070
|59.2%
|Thurston “Smitty” Smith(Party Preference: REP)
|22,808
|40.8%