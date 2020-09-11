Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Big Bear Valley Unofficial Election Results

by

Big Bear Valley CA –

6:00 a.m. Posting of Unofficial Election Night Results

Next Update: November 9, 2022 8:00 a.m.

City of Big Bear Lake, City Council, District 1 (2021) Recall Question (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 8 (50.00%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
YES13013475.28%
NO424424.72%
Total Votes172178

City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 1 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 8 (50.00%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
JIM EAKIN555635.00%
KENDI SEGOVIA10210465.00%
Total Votes157160

City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 6 (0.00%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
OMAR TORRES CÁZARES414136.28%
RICK HERRICK727263.72%
Total Votes113113

City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 7 (57.14%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
RANDALL PUTZ848859.06%
PAUL J. SOKOLOFF586140.94%
Total Votes142149

City of Big Bear Lake Member, City Council District 4 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 4 (25.00%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
ROBERT BARTON515130.72%
CORY BLAKE MIHOLICH292917.47%
PERRI MELNICK868651.81%
Total Votes166166

Bear Valley Unified School District Member, Governing Board Area 1 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 21 (28.57%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
KELLY OHLSON14416431.48%
CATHY HERRICK33935768.52%
Total Votes483521

Bear Valley Unified School District Member, Governing Board Area 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 8 of 22 (36.36%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
PAUL ZAMOYTA28529469.50%
LIZETTE GRAU12412930.50%
Total Votes409423

Big Bear Airport District Member, Board of Directors (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 94 (27.66%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
STEVEN A. PERRY58462116.79%
CHARLES HICKS JR1,1461,20932.69%
MARIKAY LINDSTROM1,2821,35136.53%
ALAN LEE49151713.98%
Total Votes3,5033,698

Big Bear City Community Services District Member, Board of Directors (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 16 of 41 (39.02%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
LYLE H. DEVORE SR53858719.74%
BOB ROWE75982627.77%
AL ZIEGLER70176425.69%
JOHN GREEN73679626.77%
Total Votes2,7342,974

Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Member, Board of Directors (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 94 (27.66%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
JOHN “JACK” BRINER1,1941,25538.37%
PETER S. BOSS1,4011,48545.40%
NANCY SARGENT50153116.23%
Total Votes3,0963,271

Big Bear Municipal Water District Member, Board of Directors Division 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 18 (33.33%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
CRAIG BREWSTER16617943.66%
BRIAN BOYD656916.83%
MICHAEL J. LOGRANDE12513532.93%
GREGORY A. KAMMERMAN25276.59%
Total Votes381410

San Bernardino County MEASURE D (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1,365 of 2,765 (49.37%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
YES82,10897,74360.36%
NO51,07764,18139.64%
Total Votes133,185161,924

San Bernardino County MEASURE EE (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1,365 of 2,765 (49.37%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
YES67,66583,38550.97%
NO66,70780,21849.03%
Total Votes134,372163,603

City of Big Bear Lake MEASURE O (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 8 of 50 (16.00%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
YES36336845.04%
NO44044954.96%
Total Votes803817

City of Big Bear Lake MEASURE P (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 8 of 50 (16.00%)

CandidateMail BallotTotal
YES46747159.39%
NO31432240.61%
Total Votes781793

State Assembly District 32

CandidateVotesPercent
Tom Lackey(Party Preference: REP)33,07059.2%
Thurston “Smitty” Smith(Party Preference: REP)22,80840.8%

