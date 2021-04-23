Update: State Route 38 Culvert Replacement Project

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will
begin work on a $3 million project to replace deteriorating culvert systems and preserve
the integrity of State Route 38 (SR-38) from Zaca Rd (PM 47.5) to SR-18 near the Big
Bear Lake Dam (PM 59.4). This project is anticipated to begin May 17, 2021,
weather permitting.
Work will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Big Bear Dam on
SR-38. At this time, weekend work is not anticipated but can be allowed under special
emergency circumstance. Traffic will be controlled with flagging operations during work
hours. Work is anticipated to be completed by end of 2022. This project is subject to
winter suspension and may prolong the construction timeline.
