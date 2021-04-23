Update: State Route 38 Culvert Replacement Project

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will

begin work on a $3 million project to replace deteriorating culvert systems and preserve

the integrity of State Route 38 (SR-38) from Zaca Rd (PM 47.5) to SR-18 near the Big

Bear Lake Dam (PM 59.4). This project is anticipated to begin May 17, 2021,

weather permitting.

Work will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Big Bear Dam on

SR-38. At this time, weekend work is not anticipated but can be allowed under special

emergency circumstance. Traffic will be controlled with flagging operations during work

hours. Work is anticipated to be completed by end of 2022. This project is subject to

winter suspension and may prolong the construction timeline.