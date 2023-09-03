Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Unincorporated County Residents Snow Removal Costs Could Qualify for Reimbursement.

by

Big Bear Valley – Big Bear News – If you live in the unincorporated mountain areas of San Bernardino County you can apply for reimbursement of your costs to clear snow from your property with the amount as high as $500.00.  Get more information and apply for the reimbursement on the county’s website at Snow Removal Reimbursement Program.

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5